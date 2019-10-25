LIVE NOW /
Lake Park Drive to be closed starting Monday due to Boones Creek exit work on I-26

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Work on the Boones Creek Interchange has caused Lake Park Drive to close starting Monday.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the closure is necessary since the road needs to be realigned to work with the new design.

The closure is expected to last 5 months.

TDOT advises motorists who need to reach businesses on the road and the Department of Motor Vehicles to take the detour route on Christian Church Road to Boone Station Road.

TDOT says the detour route will be clearly marked with signage.

