‘Ladies Most Deject’ wins best overall at Push! Film Festival

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A film shot entirely in Wise County won two awards at this weekend’s Push! Film Festival in Bristol.

Ladies Most Deject directed by Martha Elcan was screened at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.

The film shows the impacts of the drug epidemic on children.

“I think telling these stories and making people aware of what’s going on under the surface,” Elcan said. “I mean you go to the schools and the kids look like they’re fine, and they’re dealing with so much stuff at home, that nobody has any idea and just making people aware of what’s happening and getting them the help that they need I think is really important, it’s a big social issue.”

The film won two awards at the festival: “Best in Virginia” and “Best on the Border,” which is the title for the best overall film.