(WJHL) — Grocery chain Kroger is set to lay off hundreds of employees at different stores across the U.S.

The company did not reveal how many jobs would be impacted, but the company has more than 500,000 full- and part-time employees.

The layoffs come as Kroger looks to restructure its business.

A Kroger spokesperson tells News Channel 11 that a number of middle management positions in the Mid-Atlantic Region, which includes Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, have been eliminated.