Kristan Spear, President & CEO of the newly formed United Way of East Tennessee Highlands, joins us to discuss the merger of the East TN United Way organizations and how it will help them better serve the community.
For more information check out www.uwowc.org
Kristan Spear Discusses the Merger of the United Way Organizations of Washington and Carter/Johnson Counties
