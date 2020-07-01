Breaking News
Washington Co. Virginia Sheriff: Two suspects sought after allegedly killing man, burning home to hide body

Kristan Spear Discusses the Merger of the United Way Organizations of Washington and Carter/Johnson Counties

News
Posted: / Updated:

Kristan Spear, President & CEO of the newly formed United Way of East Tennessee Highlands, joins us to discuss the merger of the East TN United Way organizations and how it will help them better serve the community.
For more information check out www.uwowc.org

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Daytime Facebook Feed

Trending Stories