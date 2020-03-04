Krazy Gringo food truck to travel to Nashville to feed those affected by tornadoes

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Krazy Gringo taco food truck prepared almost 100 pounds of pork Tuesday night before heading to Nashville Wednesday to feed Tennesseans who were affected by the tornadoes that wreaked havoc early Tuesday morning.

David Jessee, owner of The Krazy Gringo, which launched in January, responded to another food truck based out of Knoxville to band together and serve those who were affected by the storm’s chaos.

News Channel 11 spoke to Jessee, whose main goal is to put a smile on faces while lending a helping hand.

“My two law enforcement officer children bring safety,” Jessee said. “My wife and daughter bring healthcare. I bring happiness. So, we decided to load up the truck and go to Nashville — go where we can go — and try to make somebody happy for a minute.

“As Tennesseans, we are the Volunteer State, so we volunteered.”

According to Jessee, a handful of individuals have donated to make the trip possible, with several businesses contributing as well.

“The general public is volunteering in their own way,” Jessee said. “They’re chipping in. Last count, we’ve had 25 individuals chip in. This doesn’t count the businesses — Food City, Wal-Mart, Ingles.

“BFW out of Bristol has donated all their Styrofoam for the event. People are coming out of everywhere.”

Jessee is expecting to serve his pulled pork tacos to over 2,500 people Wednesday, and he has another trip to the area planned for Saturday.

The Krazy Gringo does not accept cash donations, but Jessee is asking those interested in helping to donate items they’ll use, including cases of water, Styrofoam food containers, packs of cheese, and tortillas.

Those interested in contributing can reach out to Jessee through the Krazy Gringo Facebook.