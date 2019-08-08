KPD searching for two suspects wanted for thefts at local car dealerships

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects wanted in a theft investigation.

According to police, two suspects were captured on surveillance in the video below, stealing an estimated $1,800 worth of auto parts off of customers’ vehicles at a local car dealership.

Source: Kingsport Police

That surveillance video was captured on July 14th.

Police added that these two suspects were also believed to be involved in similar crimes at other car dealerships in the region.

Anyone who recognizes either of them is asked to contact detectives in the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.