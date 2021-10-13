Knoxville suspect accused of public intoxication, kicking pregnant woman in the stomach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 39-year-old Knoxville man with a previous public intoxication conviction is facing new charges after an incident in which he’s accused of kicking a pregnant woman.

James Erwin White is facing public intoxication and assault with bodily injury charges from an incident that occurred Sunday, Oct. 10 in the 2000 block of North Broadway. An arrest report states police were called to the scene on a report of a simple assault at the Cricket Wireless store.

Upon arrival, responding officers made contact with White, who was observed having slurred speech, was unsteady on his feet and “reeked from the smell of an alcoholic beverage.”

The victim, a pregnant woman who is near full-term, told police White had come into the store asking about phone sales and became hostile when “he did not like the answers.”

The victim said White approached her and hit her with a closed fist; she said she pushed White away from her, knocking him to the ground and while on the ground, White allegedly kicked her in the stomach.

The victim’s co-worker witnessed the encounter and called the police. The arrest report states the victim had a small laceration and bruise on her chin.

Police arrested White, and the report notes he was a danger to himself because he was intoxicated. White has a previous public intoxication conviction out of Knox County that occurred in August 2018 along North Broadway.

White is scheduled to appear in court for his bonded arraignment on Monday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m.