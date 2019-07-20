Knoxville Police Sergeant at center of internal review identified

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Sergeant at the center of an internal review is identified as a 25-year veteran of the department.

Sources confirm Sergeant Bob Maxwell is part of the review that prompted a joint news conference between Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero and Chief Eve Thomas on Thursday.

The city has said the allegations include misconduct by a small number of officer and a formal complaint that a sergeant made inappropriate comments. The complaint alleges his actions were not properly addressed by his superiors.

According to the city Law Director, Charles Swanson, Maxwell is no longer a city employee, but is receiving a pension. Regardless of the findings of the internal review, Maxwell will continue to receive pension payments.

Swanson said the only way a city employee would lose pension benefits is if they are convicted for a misdemeanor related to their job.

President of Lodge 2 Fraternal Order of Police, Knoxville’s local chapter, Scottie Lyon, the actions are “condemned” and “not condoned” as a professional.

In a statement, Lyon said: “We don’t condone those types of actions, but on the flip side, we’re not condemning a 25 year officer who’s responsible for at least two officers who are alive today.”

Lyon added he believed the actions of one officer or sergeant should not, and are not, representative of the entire force. He said that behavior is not widespread.

The allegations are under review by KPD’s internal affairs unit.