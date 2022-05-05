KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man could spend decades in prison after he was convicted of rape and sexual assault of a child over a multiyear period.

Carl Richard Chesney, 38, was convicted of rape of a child, sexual activity involving a minor and two counts each of aggravated sexual battery and rape.

At a two-day trial, prosecutors explained to the jury that the abuse began in 2010 when the victim was 5 years old. The assault continued for several years until the victim turned 12.

“Despite years of abuse, this child had the bravery to step forward and confront her abuser. We continue to stand with victims and hold their abusers accountable.” Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen

Knoxville Police Department Investigators Patti Tipton began to gather evidence and interview Chesney after the victim disclosed the years of abuse.

Chesney’s bond was revoked and a sentencing hearing has been set for June 10. Rape of a Child is a Class A felony that carries a punishment of twenty-five to forty years in prison without the possibility of parole. Aggravated Sexual Battery and Rape are Class B felonies carrying a punishment between eight and twelve years.