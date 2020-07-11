Knoxville area hospitals limit visitations to 1 person for duration of stay

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Covenant Health, Tennova Healthcare and The University of Tennessee Medical Center have joined together to implement a united visitation policy limiting patients to one person for the duration of their stay.

The hospitals made the announcement Friday afternoon amid a surge in cases seen in Knox County over the past week.

Beginning Monday, July 13:

Each patient may have one designated visitor for the duration of their appointment, procedure or hospital stay.

It must be the same visitor the entire time.

Visitation is contingent upon wearing cloth face covering or mask.

Visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms, including temperature checks.

These visitor restrictions apply to all our inpatient and outpatient locations and clinics, including doctors’ offices both on- and off-campus.

A few exceptions have been given:

Women giving birth may have two support people and a certified doula during labor and delivery. After delivery, mom’s same two support people can visit for the remainder of her stay.

Both parents of babies in the NICU may visit at the same time for the duration of baby’s stay.

Some patients, including those with positive or pending COVID-19 test results, may not be allowed to have a visitor.

Visitation policies at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital will not change due to the nature of the patients served there.

Additionally, the current visitation restrictions at the health systems’ skilled nursing facilities or behavioral health units will not change.

