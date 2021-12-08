Kiwanis Park holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new BlueCross Healthy Place Community Hub

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kiwanis Park in Johnson City held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for a new park thanks to help from BlueCross BlueShield Organization.

Johnson City has won a grant from BlueCross to build a BlueCross Healthy Place Community Hub.

The total cost of the project was $750,000 along with funds to keep up with long-term maintenance.

The hub will feature play equipment for kids and fitness equipment for adults.

“Every single one of the parks has play elements, it has fitness elements, and it really just has something for children of all ages and people of all ages,” said BlueCross Healthy place Manager Keith King.

The Johnson City Parks and Recreation department has even bigger plans for the park which will include a new pavilion with restrooms.

The City also said that by Spring, they plan to do some work on roads and sidewalks around the park with the goal of creating easy access for everyone.