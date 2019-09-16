“Kitten Lady” bringing animal advocacy talks to Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) A well-known animal advocate is bringing her message to the Tri-Cities as the number of unwanted animals in our community continues to plague local shelters and rescues.

The popular “Kitten Lady” Hannah Shaw rose to fame on YouTube and social media with more than a million followers online. She authored a book on the topics of welfare for the tiniest and most vulnerable kittens.

The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter and the Neonatal Kitten Rescue of Johnson City are teaming up to host the “Kitten Lady” at the Kitty Conference 2019.

They hope by having Shaw speak to our region we can begin to solve the problem of the influx of homeless cats and kittens. They also hope to educate the public on how to care for tiny kittens.

She will host two workshops detailing how to better advocate for animals in our community.

The event will be held Saturday, Sept. 21 at Northeast State Community College from 10-5p.m.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased at this link.