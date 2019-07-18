Kingsport’s luxury senior living community ‘The Blake’ now open

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- The first residents are moving into a new multi-million dollar senior living facility in Kingsport.

City leaders broke ground on the project in April 2017 on Fort Henry Drive near Walmart.

We were told in 2017 there would be 70 assisted living apartments and 48 specialized memory care apartments.

News Chanel 11’s Kaylyn Kluck is at the Blake for opening day and will have a full report on wjhl.com and on the news starting at 5 o’clock.