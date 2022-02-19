JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Volunteer Fire Department traded out turkeys for targets this weekend during a new weekly event organizers say will raise funds to support veterans in need.

“This is the first time we’ve done this in a long time,” said Paul Poppe, event organizer and range officer. “What we’re trying to do is get the public to come out and see what we do, get it out to the veterans and their families that we’re here to help them if they are in some type of distress, so they know who to turn to or at least one person, or organization to come to, for help.”



Organizers say the VFW has specialists who can help veterans navigate Veterans Affairs paperwork as well as help them get back on their feet if they are unhoused.



Some of the prizes for those with the best 25-yard shots were turkeys, hams, bacon and cube steak. Turkey shoot events will be held at the Kingsport VFW every Saturday and Poppe says all ages are welcome.



For more information, call the Kingsport VFW at 423-323-3919 or follow them on Facebook.