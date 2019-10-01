Kingsport to apply for grant to repurpose former General Shale property

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – New details have come to light in efforts to repurpose a key piece of property in Kingsport, the former General Shale Property.

City leaders discussed the project Monday night, saying a potential use for the property could be a multi-purpose arena.

On Tuesday night, Kingsport will apply for a grant to secure funding that would pay for a bridge that would reach the property, which is located near Industry Drive.

That grant process is expected to take several months.

According to Kingsport mayor Pat Shull, the price tag for the entire project could cost upwards of $20 million.