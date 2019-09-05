Kingsport Theatre Guild presents “110 Stories” in remembrance of September 11th attacks

Kingsport Theatre Guild will present “110 Stories” in honor of September 11, 2001.

“110 Stories” is first hand accounts of events on September 11, 2001 and in the days and weeks following the collapse of the World Trade Centers.

Each story tells of seeing hope in humankind in the worst of scenarios.

Presentations are September 6 & 7 at 7:00PM and September 8 & 15 at 2:00PM at Taylored Venue and Events, 115 Shelby Street; September 13 & 14 at 7:00PM and September 14 at 2:00PM at Kingsport Center for Higher Education, 300 Market Street.

A special memorial presentation will be held September 11 at 7:00PM at Kingsport Center for Higher Education.

Admission for the September 11 performance is free to the public and reservations are required.

All first responders are admitted free to all presentations of “110 Stories”.



Click HERE to reserve tickets for the September 11, 2019 production