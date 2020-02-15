Kingsport Speedway warming up for 2020 season with annual mall show

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) While NASCAR is taking over Daytona Beach this weekend for the Daytona 500, the Kingsport Speedway is warming up for the 2020 season with its annual mall show.

Instead of hitting the high banks, the cars hit the floor of the Mall at Johnson City.

The Kingsport Speedway says this show is one of their favorite events of the year.

Today, nearly 30 race cars were on display throughout both levels of the mall, with every racing division at the Kingsport Speedway represented. The speedway’s season gets underway March 21st.

Local drivers are excited to give the community an inside look at the world of racing.

“We brought out our cars so everybody could see them and see what we race each week. It’s a cool event for fans, I remember growing up and seeing the race cars they drove and it’s really cool,” says driver Chase Dixon.

The event runs until 9 p.m. on Saturday, February 15.