KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- It’s time to prepare for back-to-school, and officials in Kingsport are preparing for their annual expo.

This year’s event will be held July 30th from 3-6p.m. at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market.

There will be free carousel rides, live entertainment and more than 75 vendors on site for parents and students.

