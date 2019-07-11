Kingsport road closures this weekend

One hundred events, eight days and one giant Festus balloon.

Fun Fest is back in Kingsport starting tomorrow, and with all the fun comes a few road closures:

Friday beginning at 6 p.m., road closures will begin for the parade. Motorists should note closures of Center Street and Sullivan Street.

Friday beginning at 8 a.m., Fun Fest Director Lucy Fleming noted Main Street will be on a rolling closure from Domtar to Wilcox until about 5 p.m.

From 10 a.m. to about 2 p.m. on Saturday, events will close Broad Street from Center Street to Main Street to accommodate the Busking Festival.

Saturday evening, Fort Henry Drive near Big Lots will be closed along with parts of Eastman Road for the Crazy 8s Race. The race will go through Green Acres neighborhood, so motorists should expect some detours in that area Saturday evening.

Sunday, Fleming said to expect traffic congestion throughout the day near Allandale Mansion and the Exchange Place throughout the day.

Sunday, she said for motorists to be cautious when driving on Netherland Inn Road as pedestrians will be crossing the street.

Wednesday, Fort Henry Drive in front of Dobyns-Bennett High School will close at 3:30 p.m. until about midnight.

Friday, Fort Henry Drive in front of Dobyns-Bennett High School will close at 3:30 p.m. and will remain closed through Saturday night.



Visit funfest.net for a full list of events, and Fleming recommended downloading the Fun Fest mobile app to keep up with any schedule changes due to weather.