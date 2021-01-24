Kingsport restaurants on track to receive outdoor dining grants

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Chamber and Downtown Kingsport Association announced Friday the launch of a mini grant program aimed to enhance food and beverage businesses impacted by the pandemic.

This new program will focus on dining establishments within city limits that took a hit amid COVID-19 closures that began almost a year ago.

The Kingsport Economic Development Board (KEDB) provides the funds to be distributed by the Kingsport Chamber. According to a press release, a total of $45,000 is available, giving restaurants the opportunity to receive up to $5,000 through what is called the Kingsport Outdoor Dining Enhancement Mini Grant Fund.

Outdoor dining has skyrocketed during a time of social distancing and adhering to CDC guidelines.

These businesses will be able to enhance or expand their outdoor dining options or establish and outdoor dining area through this program. Examples of eligible equipment available through this funding includes tables, chairs, umbrellas, heaters, tents, greenhouse or igloo installations, patio enclosure panels, lighting, electrical and more.

Former Kingsport City Mayor, Kingsport Chamber Lifetime Member and small business owner Dennis Phillips said that these grants will focus on the small businesses that experienced the most loss.

“This pandemic has caused many challenges for several of our small business, especially our restaurants,” Phillips said. “We are happy to be able to offer these funds that will hopefully provide some support for these businesses during this difficult time.”

Phillips also revealed that if this program goes as planned, additional funds may be made possible in the future.

Those interested in applying for this grant can do so by CLICKING HERE. These applications must be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29 to be considered.

For inquiries and further questions, contact Kingsport Chamber member events director Stephanie Hernandez at 423-392-8805 or by emailing shernandez@kingsportchamber.org.