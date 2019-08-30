Kingsport police seek IDs of couple recorded in motor vehicle theft

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is trying to identify two individuals recorded in the act of committing motor vehicle theft.
According to a release from KPD, the suspect couple can be seen on surveillance video stealing a dark green 1995 Nissan Sentra 4-door sedan.
The theft occurred in the parking lot of Walgreens on Memorial Court.
The release says the car was unlocked and the keys had been left in it.
Police say the two suspects appear to be a white male and female.
Anyone with information is asked to call the KPD Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.