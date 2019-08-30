Kingsport police seek IDs of couple recorded in motor vehicle theft

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is trying to identify two individuals recorded in the act of committing motor vehicle theft.

According to a release from KPD, the suspect couple can be seen on surveillance video stealing a dark green 1995 Nissan Sentra 4-door sedan.

The theft occurred in the parking lot of Walgreens on Memorial Court.

KPD e-News Release: Identities Sought for Couple Recorded in Act of Motor Vehicle Theft https://t.co/8YGxLNqYH9 pic.twitter.com/Ge6Pdiqovj — Kingsport PD (@KingsportPD) August 30, 2019

The release says the car was unlocked and the keys had been left in it.

Police say the two suspects appear to be a white male and female.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KPD Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.