Kingsport police ask for help in finding missing woman

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department is asking citizens for help finding a woman reported as missing yesterday.

According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department, Laura L. Amos was reported missing by her mother, who told authorities that Amos had been out of contact with her since May 15, 2019.

Police say based on the length of time and other factors, there is reasonable cause to be concerned for Amos’ health and wellbeing.

Amos is a 41-year-old, white female with brown hair and blue eyes.

She is approximately 5’4″ and about 139 pounds.

Anyone who might have seen Amos or knows of her current location is asked to call investigators at 423-229-9429 or 423-246-9111.

If anyone would like to anonymously give information, tips can be submitted online on a “Citizen Feedback” form by clicking here.