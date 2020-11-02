Kingsport police looking for man last seen two weeks ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.

The department is seeking the location of 66-year-old Marlin H. Waddell, who was last seen Oct. 18 on Interstate 26 near mile marker 6, the Rock Springs Road interchange.

Police don’t suspect foul play but say they are concerned about his wellbeing due to his age and declining mental health.

Waddell is 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes.

The police department says while Waddell may be attempting to travel to Atlanta.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call KPD detectives at 423-229-9429 or dispatch at 423-229-9111. Anonymous tips may be submitted online.