Kingsport Police Chief David Quillin to retire at end of year

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After serving the Kingsport Police Department for the past 35 years, Chief David Quillin is retiring at the end of the year.

Quillin received the title of chief in 2013, and he’ll begin 2021 in retirement.

“I’ve been doing this a long time, 35-plus years,” Quillin said. “And, you know, you can’t stay forever. There comes a time when you know it is time to step aside and I feel like and my family feels like this is probably the best time.”

Quillin said that he would miss his colleagues at KPD, having basically “grown up” with the force.

“Anytime you become chief, you hope you can improve it just a little bit in the years that you are in the office and maybe I was able to do that. I certainly wish my successor the best of luck,” he said.