Kingsport plans conservative budget due to COVID-19 related revenue loss

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- COVID-19 is complicating city budgets everywhere, and Kingsport is no exception. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen met Monday afternoon for a budget work session. City leaders discussed a more conservative approach while anticipating a possible recession brought on by COVID-19.



A $5.5 million revenue loss is projected for the upcoming fiscal year. City Manager Chris McCartt said $3.9 million in cuts were made to balance the budget. The city will also pull $1.6 million from Kingsport’s rainy day fund.

A slide breaking down revenue loss from Monday’s city budget presentation

City leaders reviewed a list of upcoming capital projects at the meeting. This includes the development of Kingsport’s Brickyard Park property and $2.7 million for general city park improvements. Other big ticket items include Main Street construction, transit garage construction, and $1.3 million in renovations to the Bays Mountain Park planetarium.

A slide showing capital project plans from Monday’s city budget presentation

Assistant City Manager Ryan McReynolds said the city will spend $4 million on paving improvements in the upcoming year, possibly the highest amount ever.

City leaders noted at the meeting most spending on major projects comes from money that can’t be used elsewhere.

“What we’re spending, the majority, overwhelming majority of what you see on that page, is either grant funding or bond money,” said McCartt. “And bond money is borrowed money that needs to go toward capital use. It’s already been borrowed. It’s not like we can turn it back in. It needs to go towards the project it was identified for.”

City leaders plan to discuss the school budget in particular on Thursday.