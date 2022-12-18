KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) has released new details in a crash that I-26 Westbound for a time on Saturday.

A release from the KPD states that a black Chrysler PT Cruiser veered off the right side of the interstate around 7:30 p.m. near mile marker 7.2.

According to police, the vehicle was driven by Lisa Falvey, 55, of Mount Carmel. The KPD reports Falvey was the only person in the vehicle, and the reason for the Chrysler leaving the roadway is still unknown.

After it left the interstate, the Chrysler reportedly overturned and came to rest on its side against the guardrail. According to the KPD, Falvey was trapped inside the vehicle after the crash.

Authorities had to extricate Falvey from the Chrysler, and she sustained “suspected major injuries.”

Following the crash, the nearby part of I-26 West was completely closed temporarily while a med-flight helicopter landed. For several hours, it remained closed so investigators could look into the crash.

The release states that as of Sunday night, Falvey remains hospitalized at a local facility in stable condition. The crash remains under investigation.