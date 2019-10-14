Kingsport PD investigating Sunday evening shooting near Indian Highland Park

Closings & Delays
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Witnesses report a man fleeing from a scene while “clutching his stomach” after an alleged shooting in Kingsport Sunday evening.

According to a report from the Kingsport Police Department, one witness told officers that she saw what she first thought was a fistfight across the intersection on westbound Center Street.

The witness says she saw a white male get out of a dark-colored pickup truck and fired a handgun twice at a white male near the Indian Highlands Park fence.

Witnesses then say he turned and fired twice at a blue convertible BMW next to the dark-colored truck.

The driver of the truck was a “very muscular man,” according to a witness.

The man on foot was reportedly shot and ran through the park. A witness in the park’s parking lot saw a man running from the direction of the shots “clutching his stomach.”

The witness tells officers that the apparently wounded man was picked up by a blue sports car that fled on Park Street towards Stone Drive.

The truck, which one witness said was a Chevrolet Silverado with a lift kit, dark tinted windows and red vinyl decals, had fled south on Eastman Road towards Food City.

Multiple witnesses had carefully saved casings from .40 Smith & Wesson bullets for authorities before they could be squashed by passing vehicles.

No suspects, victims or license plates numbers are known at this time, and a BOLO was issued to surrounding agencies.

The report says the casings will be submitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for fingerprint and trace evidence analysis.

