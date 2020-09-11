Kingsport PD investigating body found under bridge, foul play not suspected

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police are investigating after a body was found under a bridge Thursday afternoon.

Kingsport Police Department officers responded around 2 p.m. to the 500 block of Lovedale Drive, which is near Clinchfield Street.

The police department says the body of an adult male was found under a bridge behind the property.

The body has been turned over to the medical examiner.

Police say that while this remains an active investigation, foul play is not suspected at this time.