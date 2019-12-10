Kingsport Parks & Rec seeks public input on new master plan

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport Parks & Recreation is developing a new vision, and they want the public’s input. The department is developing a new master plan with the help of Nashville-based consulting firm Ragan-Smith.

The department held an open house on Monday to ask residents what they’d like to see developed in Kingsport.

“It was time to look at that comprehensive view to determine our future and develop our path forward,” said Kitty Frazier, Kingsport Parks & Rec manager.

Visitors at the open house were asked to cast votes on their favorite park activities. The department is also taking a regional-minded approach to the planning process by studying neighboring cities as well.

“We’ll be looking at what their assets are to see how we can promote the region as a totalness,” said Frazier. “Even though theirs will not be a part of this plan. It will be about Kingsport. But we’ll certainly take into account, and look at what other people are providing, and the services desired for our region.”



Master plan developers say a regional-minded approach will help determine what new Parks and Rec features would be worth bringing to Kingsport.



“We don’t want to necessarily compete or overlap with things that the city doesn’t need,” said Kevin Frazier, a landscape architect for Ragan-Smith. “But we also want to figure out how to connect with other awesome things that are going on in those surrounding communities.”

In the meantime, current Parks and Rec development projects are underway. A mile-long extension to the east side of the Greenbelt is under construction and expected to be completed by summer 2020.

Current construction on the east end of the Greenbelt off of Cleek Road

Another mile extension on the Greenbelt’s west end is awaiting grant money. According to Kingsport BMA documents, the extension has a project cost estimate of over a million dollars and is expected to be completed by 2024.

A new wayfinding system to increase signage along the Greenbelt is also in development.

“It’s in its first phase, and the second phase will be finished by early spring,” said Frazier.

The public will also be able to give input on the master plan by taking an online survey. Frazier said the survey will be available on the Kingsport Parks & Recreation website by the end of the week.