KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Patrol Officers have responded to a single motor vehicle rollover crash, involving a possible ejection of at least one occupant, Saturday evening.

It happened around 7:45 p.m., on eastbound interstate 26 between mile-markers 1 and 2.

Because of the seriousness of the crash, the KPD Traffic Unit was called to the scene to investigate.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.