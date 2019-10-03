Kingsport officials issue outdoor fire burn ban

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A burn ban is now in effect for the city of Kingsport.

According to Fire Marshal Robert Sluss, the burn ban is in effect as of October 3.

“Due to dry conditions and lack of rainfall, all outdoor fires (e.g.; recreational fires, campfires, bonfires, and burning brush) are prohibited and subject to fine,” the release stated.

Cooking using propane and charcoal grills is allowed.

According to the release, the ban could be reduced if moisture conditions are favorable.

Those seeking more information about the burn ban can contact the Kingsport Fire Marshal’s Office at (423) 229-9440.