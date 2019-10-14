Kingsport officials explain use of drone to locate homeless

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rumors were flying like the drone that helped spark them recently, Kingsport officials said Monday in response to questions about police using the technology to help find a homeless camp in a wooded section of city property.



Kingsport Police Chief David Quillin and City Manager Chris McCartt both defended the Kingsport Police Department’s (KPD) Sept. 21 use of its drone to more precisely locate a site on the old General Shale property near Brickyard Park before sending officers in to communicate with the people staying there. The pair said the action – made after several citizens expressed concerns about activity in the area at community meetings – was not a prelude to police destroying people’s tents and running them off.



That version of the drone activity began circulating on social media last week, just a few weeks after controversy arose over the city’s placement of blocks on city benches intended to prevent sleeping.



Quillin told WJHL that KPD used an efficient technology to decrease the length of time it took to send officers to check on people at the camp and offer referrals to services, preventing them from combing through the woods for hours. Quillin said no one was receptive and that officers didn’t issue any citations, make any arrests or take any other action.



Evidence shows the lack of receptivity to uniformed officers is pretty standard for homeless people, one reason the city is moving to hire a social worker to interface with the homeless population.



“One of the things we truly believe will help bridge that gap is bringing the social worker on board,” McCartt said. “Hopefully conversations can begin with individuals who historically have not talked to us.”



Both Quillin and McCartt said that’s one of many reasons the city, with KPD in a significant role, is trying to develop a comprehensive strategy to address homelessness in the Model City.



Quillin said a social worker position has been part of a successful approach in Colorado Springs, Colo., where he recently visited to look at best practices.



“There have to be a lot of different people at the table,” Quillin said. “You can’t police your way out of it. The only thing you can do is manage it.”



Quillen said part of that management from the law enforcement end could also involve trained Homeless Outreach Teams that would respond to specific reports or complaints such as those that sparked the recent encounter on city-owned property. Additionally, KPD may deploy crisis response teams consisting of a firefighter or first responder, a police officer and a mental health specialist to address crises among the homeless population.



McCartt said he’s also been learning about Knoxville’s approach, which has been in place for several decades. The city is currently surveying stakeholders, including those who provide services to the homeless and others “we believe are necessary to help us develop a plan to better manage the situation.”



Anne Cooper has been in the early conversations, and the executive director of the Appalachian Regional Commission on Homelessness (ARCH) said she’s pleased with the early discussions.





