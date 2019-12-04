Kingsport officers teach young driver how to change tire

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – “Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.”

Two Kingsport Police Department officers put the proverb in action Tuesday night when they stopped to teach an inexperienced driver how to change a tire.

According to a social media post by the department, Officers Toby Wells and Dillon Moyers sat with the young driver on the pavement in the 34-degree weather to show them how to safely use a jack and the best lifting points on the vehicle.

A photo shows the officers standing over the driver as they change the front passenger side tire on the vehicle.

When asked for comment, a representative from the department said, “None of our officers would personally want a fuss made over them for doing a simple act of kindness.”