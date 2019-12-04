Live Now
LIVE President Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: House Judiciary Committee takes over

Kingsport officers teach young driver how to change tire

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kingsport Police Department officers Toby Wells and Dillon Moyers teach a young driver how to change a tire Tuesday night.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – “Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.”

Two Kingsport Police Department officers put the proverb in action Tuesday night when they stopped to teach an inexperienced driver how to change a tire.

According to a social media post by the department, Officers Toby Wells and Dillon Moyers sat with the young driver on the pavement in the 34-degree weather to show them how to safely use a jack and the best lifting points on the vehicle.

A photo shows the officers standing over the driver as they change the front passenger side tire on the vehicle.

When asked for comment, a representative from the department said, “None of our officers would personally want a fuss made over them for doing a simple act of kindness.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss