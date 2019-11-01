Kingsport non-profit closing after nearly 30 years of helping the elderly

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Shepherd Center in Kingsport is closing after nearly 30 years helping the elderly remain living independently.

According to Shepherd Center Retta Overturff, the center’s last day in full operation was October 31st.

Overturff told News Channel 11 that the closure comes as its director retires. She also cited a lack of volunteers for the closing.

My Ride TN will now take on transporting seniors that need to get around. The medical equipment loan program will now be run by Hope Community Church.

Overturff said both organizations have been given the names of seniors which received services through the center.

Money left over from the Shepherd Center will go to My Ride TN to provide scholarships for the membership dues. Money will also be given to Meals on Wheels.

A celebration and retirement event for the Shepherd Center will be held November 21 at 3 p.m. It will take place at First Broad Street United Methodist Church.

Those wishing to attend should RSVP to (423) 782-6857.