Kingsport native’s feature film to be featured at international movie festival

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport native’s independent film will be shown next month at an international movie festival.

Chris Helton is a 1992 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and is the director and producer of “Dead Water” a filmed the was released July 26 at select cities and on different video-on-demand platforms.

“Dead Water” will be shown at the “Cobb International Film Festival” in Marietta, Georgia on August 4.

After graduating high school, Helton started his career with the Marine Corps and dabbled in acting before directing films.