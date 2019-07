KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- The weather Wednesday made for a perfect opportunity for kids to get outside.

That idea is exactly what Kingsport Mets players and YMCA officials encouraged with the Y on Wheels Community Outreach program.

The team, coach, and mascot were on hand to provide and fun and active day for kids at Holly Hills Apartments.

The goal of this outreach program is to help children learn basic sports skills and teamwork from positive role models.