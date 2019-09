Kingsport man charged with vehicular homicide of 17-year-old appears in Carter Co. court this week

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man charged with vehicular homicide from a 2018 crash in Carter County has been appointed a public defender for a looming trial.

Cory Mowdy appeared in Carter County Criminal Court this week and was appointed a public defender on Tuesday. Mowdy is also expected to appear back in court in December.

Mowdy was arrested and extradited from Hickory, North Carolina stemming from a 2018 crash near Roan Mountain that killed 17-year-old Brandi Thompson.

PREVIOUS STORY IS LISTED BELOW:

We’ll continue to follow developments on this story both on-air and online at WJHL.com