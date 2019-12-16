Kingsport live nativity scene draws hundreds downtown

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- On Sunday, hundreds of people saw biblical stories jump off the page in downtown Kingsport.

For three years now, at least three churches have been collaborating to put on a live nativity scene.

Organizers say hundreds of volunteers contributed this year.

In past years, they say more than 500 people have come but more likely turned out on Sunday due to the good weather.

The event takes place in Church Circle, where people can either walk or drive to see shepherds, merchants, angels, wise men and of course the Holy Family.

“It brings the story to life for these families and for these children. We’re not just reading it out of a book or hearing it, they’re actually living it and so it’s super special and it’s wonderful to be able to give this as a gift to the community at this time of year and to show unity among our churches,” said Katie Blalock, a volunteer coordinator with First Broad Street United Methodist Church.

“I just think for people who want to come and focus on the real reason that we celebrate Christmas this is the perfect opportunity to really set the mood for that,” said Cookie Greer, an organizer with First Baptist Church.

Organizers say this event takes about a year to plan.

They say they’ll start preparing for next year in January.