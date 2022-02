StoryWalk panels have been placed and await the book pages to be installed in Ridgefields Park. (Photo: WJHL)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Library and Parks and Recreation departments have teamed up to bring another experience to Ridgefields Park — a StoryWalk.

A total of 18 displays have been placed around the park’s walking trail.

Once complete, each display will contain a page of a picture book along with questions or activities for families to enjoy together.

The first quarterly story will be Stone Soup by Jon J. Muth. The story pages will be installed by February 25.