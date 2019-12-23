Kingsport leaders plan Sullivan North’s transition into new Sevier Middle School location

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- A Sullivan County high school will reopen as a Kingsport City middle school in August 2022. Kingsport leaders plan to convert Sullivan North High School into the new John Sevier Middle School location with a capacity for 1,000 students.

On Monday morning, members of both the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen and Board of Education visited Sullivan North. Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Moorhouse said the tour was meant to help new members of both boards understand the kinds of renovations the school might need.

“This facility allows us to dream a little bit,” Moorhouse said.

Kingsport purchased the high school from Sullivan County in February 2017 for $20 million. Once the county’s new West Ridge High School is complete, the City will officially acquire Sullivan North in July 2021.

Walking through the halls on Monday, members of the Kingsport BMA and City School Board saw the need for repair work – especially in the space containing the school’s empty swimming pool.

“Cosmetic things, at the very minimum,” Moorhouse said. “Infrastructure things. We saw a pool that was irreparable. We’ll have to dig into that. Do we want another pool in our facility? If not, can that be converted into something else?”

Leaders said the current Sevier Middle School is under-capacity with a student population of about 800. Robinson Middle School is over-capacity with around 1,100 students.

Moorhouse said future re-zoning and creating a new school would allow Sevier and Robinson’s student populations to balance out.

“Future long-range plans would be to move Andrew Jackson Elementary School into what is currently the Sevier Middle School,” he said.

According to Moorhouse, there is no official budget for the school transformation project yet. The Board of Education will work with the Kingsport BMA in the coming year to determine the official numbers.

Moorhouse said it was important that funding conversations with the BMA start now, as renovations will cost more money than the school system currently has available for the project.

“I don’t think those dollars we have set aside for this will accomplish the goal our community expects for our school system,” he said. “If that’s going to be true, then we just have to get the people involved to be able to see what we want to accomplish.”