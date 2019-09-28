Kingsport Goodwill closes for rest of day after car hits building

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Goodwill in Kingsport will be closed for the rest of Saturday following a “parking lot accident” where a car hit the building.

According to a release from the Goodwill, no injuries were reported following the accident at the North John B. Dennis location.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident.

The store will reopen after authorities deem the location safe for business.

Updates on the stores reopening will be posted online and on Facebook.

