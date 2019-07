KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Kingsport Fire Department helped make “Splash Dance” a success as kids cooled off on a hot and humid day.

The event was a popular one, and helped wrap up the events at this year’s Kids Central, which is part of Fun Fest.

Another popular event kicks off this evening, as dinner crowds roll in to sample some of the region’s best dishes during “The Taste.”

That event will continue through Saturday.

