Kingsport Fire Department responding to overturned log truck at I-81/I-26 off-ramp

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Fire Department is responding to an overturned log truck on the I-81 off-ramp onto I-26 toward Kingsport.

According to department spokesperson Barry Brickey, Hazmat crews have responded due to spill fuel.

Brickey told News Channel 11 he expects it will take “a couple hours” to clean up the fuel and reopen the ramp.

According to the TDOT Smartway map:

“Interstate 81 northbound in Sullivan County – Incident at MILE MARKER 57 (Mile Marker: 57) reported at 12:37 PM 8/28/2019 and estimated to be cleared by 2:00 PM 8/28/2019 (Eastern Time Zone). Northbound traffic is affected with the off-ramp blocked. Southbound traffic is affected with no delays.”

