KINGSPORT Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Kingsport Fire Department are reminding people not to drive through flooded roadways.

The message was posted on the department’s Facebook page as News Channel 11 has already received multiple reports of flooding in the Model City.

Viewer video of flooding on N Wilcox Drive. JUST IN: Marci Baker just submitted this video of high water at an apartment complex on N. Wilcox Drive in Kingsport. You can always *safely* submit your weather video or pictures to pix@wjhl.com. Posted by WJHL on Monday, July 22, 2019

Our Storm Team is tracking heavy rain moving through our region.

