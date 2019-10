KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Fire Department rescued two workers stranded in the air Tuesday night.

According to Barry Brickey of the Kingsport Fire Department, a lift malfunctioned, stranding the two workers as they were working at the McDonalds in Colonial Heights.

Photo: Barry Brickey

Photo: Barry Brickey

Brickey says Ladder 1 and Engine 6 responded to the scene and rescued the workers.

No injuries were reported.