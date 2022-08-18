KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport first responders were thankful to be on the scene of a crash after they arrived just in time to save a dog that was overwhelmed by stress.

According to a Facebook post by the Kingsport Fire Department, the crew of Engine 6 were on their way back to their station when they saw a car accident on the road. When they got out to see if anyone needed help, they found out that everyone was fine except one passenger.

Photo: Kingsport Fire Department

Rico the Yorkshire terrier had been scared to death by the crash: literally. Rico was in cardiac arrest from the stress of the whole ordeal, and his owner took him to the firefighters for help.

Crews began CPR on the lifeless dog, placing a miniature oxygen mask over his snout and checking his breathing and pulse with a stethoscope. Before too long, the little pup was back and cuddling with his owner.

Once the dog was safely back at home, his owner brought an apple pie by the station as thanks to the crew for pulling Rico back from the brink.