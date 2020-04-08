Kingsport City Schools teachers, students, and parents prepare for unknown end to school year

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- School systems across Tennessee are facing an unknown end to their academic year. For Kingsport City Schools, this means forging ahead with online learning, having teachers check in with families through Zoom calls, and distributing thousands of meals to students.

KCS Assistant Superintendent Andy True said like all other school systems, they’re waiting on state guidance to determine if they’ll be allowed to come back after April 24th.

“[We’re] trying to operate in a way that we’ll be ready to come back, if we come back following that. If it’s longer, trying to figure out the best path forward,” True said.

The State Board of Education has a meeting scheduled tomorrow for school administrators across Tennessee. This is expected to give parents, students, and teachers a better idea of what the rest of the school year will look like.

KCS students learn from home

(photo provided by Shanna Hensley)

In the meantime, students like Dobyns-Bennett EXCEL sophomore Andrew Waters are learning remotely from home. Speaking over video chat with News Channel Eleven, Andrew showed his new classroom.

“It’s on this kitchen table here. I got my fish tank next to me so I can look at my fish. I just have my computer right here, that’s all I need. And my earbuds for Zoom class,” he said.

Andrew said his transition to online school has been smooth. He says the workload is lighter, and he no longer has to get up at 6:30 a.m. But staying home every day is a challenge.

“It’s summer vacation, except you can’t go anywhere or anything, or hang out with your friends,” he said.

Kathy Waters, Andrew’s mother, said it’s also been an adjustment. Her other child, a DBE senior, has had her prom cancelled. It’s still unknown if a graduation ceremony will occur as scheduled.

“I just tell my daughter, we’ll make the best of it,” Kathy said. “We’ll have a big party, and we’ll have your own little graduation if it comes to that when all this is over. Everybody has to make a sacrifice. We’ll do what we have to do to keep everybody safe.”

True said it is still too soon to tell what will ultimately happen for events like graduation.

“Our school staff and our administrators at DB share the desire of our students to have an event of some kind, like a prom, like those graduations, because it means so much to everyone,” True said.

“I think right now we’re just kind of waiting to see what those timeframes will be, what the guidance will be from a health standpoint.”

A DBE student learns from home

(photo provided by Shanna Hensley)



Teachers have also been adjusting to not being able to interact with students in classrooms. DBE digital arts teacher Sarah Leimkuhler said she missed having her students together.

“We build a lot of strong relationships with our students. We genuinely miss each other,” she said.

Without certain software available to students at home, Leimkuhler said she’s also had to adjust her normal lesson plans.

“We’re having to be creative with what we’re doing in digital arts class, so now we’re studying some famous graphic designers, and working with Adobe Spark and some free-open source software they can use at home,” said Leimkuhler.

DBE Principal Shanna Hensley said they’ve been using Zoom calls to check in on families weekly. Hensley said it’s heartbreaking to check in and find some student’s parents have been laid off or furloughed.

“School really takes a backseat, because the primary need, the basic need of having everything that you need to live is a struggle and a concern,” said Hensley.

Like other area school systems, KCS has been trying to meet some of those basic needs by distributing thousands of meals to students.

“We had over 27,000 meals distributed last week,” said True. “There’s instructional support, physical support, emotional support. We really want to continue that work even though our physical buildings may be closed.”