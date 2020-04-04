Kingsport City Schools students journal their COVID-19 pandemic experiences

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — K-12 Kingsport City Schools students have documented their new way of life amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A John Sevier Middle School 7th grade history teacher sparked the idea to compile students’ experiences through their journaling, drawings, and photography to document the pandemic from another perception: through the eyes of students who remain home-bound.

The history teacher, Chris Carr, told News Channel 11 that this isn’t the first pandemic the U.S. has experienced, but it will be the first pandemic so thoroughly documented for future generations to look back on.

“We’ve always used a lot of primary sources,” Carr said. “Those are actual accounts written by someone who has witnessed an event.

“I thought it would be very good for my students to do so that we could actually make our own primary source, and I just kind of snowballed and ran with it, and now the opportunity has opened up to the entire school system.”

Carr’s efforts have stretched beyond John Sevier Middle School and branched out to all Kingsport City Schools, giving hundreds of K-12 students the opportunity to share their experiences.

He discovered that the University of Virginia encouraged its students to journal their experiences throughout the pandemic and thought he would follow suit with his students.

“I think immediately it’s going to give students the chance to alleviate some stress,” Carr said. “I also think that in the future, it’s going to give new students an opportunity to see what life was like.”

One 4th-grader described learning new games while out of school and the opportunity to spend more time with his sister, but he also admitted that being out of school isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Now I will tell you the bad things. We have to practice social distancing, we can’t go to the store, we can’t go to church (but we still have Jesus by our side) or Dollywood or places like that. And we can’t even visit with our great-grandmother because we might spread the coronavirus to her and we do not want that. Kingsport City Schools 4th grade student

Another student stressed that without classes nor anywhere to go due to the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus, boredom ensues — a type of boredom never before experienced. The student spoke to future generations who might look back on the journal entries.

This goes out to future generations. You guys better not be complaining about being bored because you have no idea what it is like in April 2020. When I am older, I will have many stories to tell about how COVID-19 is so bad and has ruined so much for me and the rest of the 7.6 billion people in this world. This whole essay explains what is happening in my life during quarantine and that nobody would ever want to experience this. I hope this opens other future generations’ eyes so they will never be as bored as us. P.S. – wash your hands. Kingsport City Schools student

A 14-year-old student within the district acknowledged that although there are people struggling through the pandemic, he’s thankful his family has enough resources to make it through, despite a minor toilet paper shortage.

This time of quarantine calls for desperation and needs throughout the entire world population. Throughout many countries they are attempting to keep their civilians safe by locking them down in their houses. In my house we are thriving within some materials such as meat, food, and water. However, there are some things that we are very slim on such as toilet paper and soap. Kingsport City Schools 14-year-old student

Students or parents should email submissions of students’ journal entries, essays, or artwork to ccarr@k12k.com along with their grades and ages.

Submissions are due by May 1, and Carr plans to compile the entries into a hardcover book.