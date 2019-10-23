Kingsport City Schools solar panel project halted following developments

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Efforts to make Kingsport City Schools more eco-friendly while potentially saving the system millions of dollars are now on hold.

This comes just two weeks after school leaders voted to move forward with adding solar panels to school property.

The system says due to recent developments with potential regulatory approval, further engineering studies on the proposed project are needed.

For the past year Ameresco, a sustainable energy company has been researching the possibility and benefits of the school system using solar panels for some of their energy use.