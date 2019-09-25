Kingsport City Schools official pleads guilty to DUI; sentenced to jail time, community service

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport City Schools official, charged with driving under the influence in June, has been sentenced to jail time.

According to the Hawkins County Clerk of Court’s office, David Frye pleaded guilty to “DUI: 1st Offense” in September. A count of failure to exercise due care was dismissed.

In June, Kingsport City Schools confirmed to News Channel 11 that Frye is the district’s chief finance officer.

The court records show that a Hawkins County General Sessions judge sentenced Frye to seven days in jail. He will serve 11 months and 29 days of probation. The judge also ordered alcohol and drug evaluation and counseling and 48 hours of community service. Frye must pay $1,548.50 in costs.

According to Hawkins County court documents, officers responded to a crash with multiple injuries at University Boulevard and West Stone Drive about 5:40 p.m. on June 2.

The officer reported Frye was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech and glassy eyes. The officer could also smell “an odor associated with alcohol” coming from Frye.

The document shows Frye performed poorly on a standard field sobriety test.

At the jail, the officer conducted a breathalyzer test. The report indicates “Frye blew a result of 0.237 BAC.” The legal limit 0.08 BAC.

According to the clerk of court’s office, Frye reports to jail on September 27.

Kingsport City Schools released a statement to News Channel 11: “We are aware of the situation involving Mr. Frye, who has been keeping us appraised as he progresses through this matter. He remains an employee of KCS and any outcomes related to these events will remain an internal personnel matter.”

News Channel 11 responded to KCS regarding Frye’s employment status.

According to a Kingsport City Schools employee handbook dated August 2019, “Any employee convicted of a crime committed outside the course and scope of employment and off work premises, and sentenced to a term of imprisonment for any period which causes the employee to miss regularly scheduled work, may be terminated for neglect of duty (absence without leave). Vacation, compensatory time, sick leave, or any other paid leave benefits will not be used during such term of imprisonment.”

According to KCS, Frye remains employed with the district.